Dr. Vishal Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishal Jain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
1
Coastal Gastroenterology Associates P.A.525 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 300, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-0067
- 2 27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-17, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 840-0067
3
Toms River Perioperative Associates LLC1364 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-3416
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jain is personable, pleasant, has professional expertise and is well informed about his field. He has the skill, ability and experience to treat a patient, or refer one to a specialist (he knows his strengths/weaknesses; and communicates very well. He is empathic and caring. What more could one want in their doctor! Thank you. Pauline Petillon, current patient
About Dr. Vishal Jain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1710185467
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
