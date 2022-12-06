Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They completed their fellowship with Harlem Hosp/Columbia University
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - W Michigan Avenue744 W Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-3120
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and caring. Wanted to do everything he could to help me.
About Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1114162625
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hosp/Columbia University
- Harlem Hospital Center
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Duodenal Polypectomy and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
