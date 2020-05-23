Dr. Vishal Ghevariya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghevariya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Ghevariya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishal Ghevariya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Castro Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center.
Dr. Ghevariya works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Specialists Medical Group, Inc.19845 Lake Chabot Rd Ste 104, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 537-4415
-
2
St. Rose Medical Arts Building27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 212, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 887-1777
-
3
Nehal Ghevariya MD PC13847 E 14th St Ste 115, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 537-4415
-
4
Bhupinder S Virk MD Inc.15035 E 14th St Ste G, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 537-4415
Hospital Affiliations
- Eden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen dr for awhile. I’ve received nothing but professionalism knowledge and great service from him as well as his staff easy to ask questions and discuss any problems explanations I understand
About Dr. Vishal Ghevariya, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1043519531
Education & Certifications
- BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
