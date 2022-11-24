Dr. Vishal Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vishal Bhatia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Ascension St. Vincent Warrick.
St Vincent Evansville Medical Group3801 Bellemeade Ave Ste 300, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
Experience & Treatment Frequency
A1C check. Blood sugar overview.
About Dr. Vishal Bhatia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1467653402
Education & Certifications
- Kaleida Hlth-Suny
- Mercy Hospital
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
