Dr. Vishal Bhalani, MD
Overview
Dr. Vishal Bhalani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Advanced Urology Johns Creek10730 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (404) 948-4073
Advanced Urology Institute1557 Janmar Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 344-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to his patients and do what's best for them. After going to 4 doctors who told me nothing was wrong, Dr Bhalani diagnosed me with bladder cancer, performed my surgeries and saved my life!
About Dr. Vishal Bhalani, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1902025596
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- University North Carolina Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhalani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhalani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalani has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhalani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhalani speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalani.
