Dr. Vishal Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vishal Arora, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
Augusta1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 721-2426
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Dr. Arora is an outstanding Cardiologist and a wonderful human being. He takes care of patients very well. Very approchable and explained the procedure very well.
- Med Coll Of Ga
- Med Coll Of Ga
- Med Coll Of Ga
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.