Dr. Vishal Arora, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vishal Arora, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.

Dr. Arora works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3291
  2. 2
    Augusta
    1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
  3. 3
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3291
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Heart Disease
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Vishal Arora, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538371802
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Med Coll Of Ga
Residency
  • Med Coll Of Ga
Internship
  • Med Coll Of Ga
Medical Education
  • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vishal Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arora works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Arora’s profile.

Dr. Arora has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

