Dr. Vishal Agrawal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishal Agrawal, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Dublin, GA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Agrawal works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonology, Sleep, Asthma and Allergy Center of Dublin105 Fairview Park Dr, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3181
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Agarwal has a great bedside manner. His doctor associates are the same- very caring and smart. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Vishal Agrawal, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Hindi
- 1902995178
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agrawal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agrawal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agrawal has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agrawal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agrawal speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.
