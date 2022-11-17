Overview

Dr. Vishak John, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Martinsville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. John works at Vistar Eye Center in Martinsville, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA and Wytheville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.