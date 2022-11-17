Dr. Vishak John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishak John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishak John, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Martinsville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. John works at
Locations
-
1
Martinsville749a E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions (540) 855-5100
-
2
Vistar Eye Center5296 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019 Directions (540) 344-4000
-
3
Vistar Eye Center- Main Office Locations2154 Mcvitty Rd Sw, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 855-5100
-
4
Vistar Eye Center- Specialty Office710 W Ridge Rd Ste 2H, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (540) 855-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. John?
I was so pleased and impressed with Dr. John. He not only answered all my questions, but also explained in great details everything I need to know and should expect in the future with my eyes condition. I feel completely informed and in a way more in control with my eyes issues. (Lousy vitreous gel). I know I will be in great hands when the time comes for another retinal surgery.
About Dr. Vishak John, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1255515623
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
- Emory University
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John works at
Dr. John has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. John speaks Malayalam.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.