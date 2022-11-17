See All Ophthalmologists in Martinsville, VA
Dr. Vishak John, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vishak John, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Martinsville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Dr. John works at Vistar Eye Center in Martinsville, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA and Wytheville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martinsville
    749a E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100
  2. 2
    Vistar Eye Center
    5296 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 344-4000
  3. 3
    Vistar Eye Center- Main Office Locations
    2154 Mcvitty Rd Sw, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100
  4. 4
    Vistar Eye Center- Specialty Office
    710 W Ridge Rd Ste 2H, Wytheville, VA 24382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    I was so pleased and impressed with Dr. John. He not only answered all my questions, but also explained in great details everything I need to know and should expect in the future with my eyes condition. I feel completely informed and in a way more in control with my eyes issues. (Lousy vitreous gel). I know I will be in great hands when the time comes for another retinal surgery.
    Cat M — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Vishak John, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1255515623
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
