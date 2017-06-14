Dr. Visal Numrungroad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Numrungroad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Visal Numrungroad, MD
Overview
Dr. Visal Numrungroad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from University Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Locations
Gulf Coast Nephrology Associates14153 Yosemite Dr Ste 102B, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 231-6772
Gulf Coast Nephrology Assoc.4738 Grand Blvd Ste D, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 258-5997Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nam is a wonderful doctor and very personable! He treats you like you are very important. Has a phenomenal bedside manor! I would recommend him to everyone! He will talk to you as long as you need to and explain what he is saying over and over until you understand it. You may have to wait a while to see him, because he gives everyone the same kindness! I would wait forever, just to see him if he was running behind! No matter how long it took! Very grateful he was recommended to me!!!
About Dr. Visal Numrungroad, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1255301982
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University Central Del Caribe
