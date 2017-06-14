See All Nephrologists in Hudson, FL
Nephrology
Overview

Dr. Visal Numrungroad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from University Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Numrungroad works at Gulf Coast Nephrology Associates in Hudson, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Nephrology Associates
    14153 Yosemite Dr Ste 102B, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 231-6772
  2. 2
    Gulf Coast Nephrology Assoc.
    4738 Grand Blvd Ste D, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 258-5997
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Hyperkalemia
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 14, 2017
    Dr Nam is a wonderful doctor and very personable! He treats you like you are very important. Has a phenomenal bedside manor! I would recommend him to everyone! He will talk to you as long as you need to and explain what he is saying over and over until you understand it. You may have to wait a while to see him, because he gives everyone the same kindness! I would wait forever, just to see him if he was running behind! No matter how long it took! Very grateful he was recommended to me!!!
    Sheila M Rust in New Port Richey, FL — Jun 14, 2017
    About Dr. Visal Numrungroad, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255301982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Central Del Caribe
    Medical Education

