Dr. Viruch Vachirakorntong, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Viruch Vachirakorntong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Mahidol U.

Dr. Vachirakorntong works at Viruch Vachirakorntong MD Inc in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Barstow, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Viruch Vachirakorntong MD Inc.
    15998 Quantico Rd Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307 (760) 242-2271
    Viruch Vachirakorntong MD Inc
    705 E Virginia Way Ste L, Barstow, CA 92311 (760) 256-0383

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Uterine Prolapse
Fetal Ultrasound
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Uterine Prolapse
Fetal Ultrasound
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Breech Position
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Wound Repair
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Amniocentesis
Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colporrhaphy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Gynecologic Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Placenta Previa
Postpartum Depression
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Thrombosis
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Aug 17, 2020
    He is the best obgyn that ever happen to me, we just have our son Morgan with him on 08/14/2020, it just go amazing, he such a kindness and sweet guy, he just know what he need to do when my son heart rate keep go up down so hard, he give decision quick to help me and my son. We will definitely come to him for the next future baby. Really recommend him to any pregnant out there.
    About Dr. Viruch Vachirakorntong, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish and Thai
    NPI Number
    1659428001
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Jersey City Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Mahidol U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viruch Vachirakorntong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vachirakorntong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vachirakorntong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vachirakorntong has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vachirakorntong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Vachirakorntong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vachirakorntong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vachirakorntong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vachirakorntong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

