Dr. Virnalisis Gonzalez, MD

Dermatology
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Virnalisis Gonzalez, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. Dr. Gonzalez completed a residency at U Of Pr Dermatology. She currently practices at The Skin Center of San Antonio, PLLC and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Skin Center of San Antonio, PLLC
    10007 Huebner Rd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 268-4941
  2. 2
    The Skin Center of San Antonio
    134 Menger Spgs # 1210, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 268-4941

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Athlete's Foot

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • Optima Health
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Virnalisis Gonzalez, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 28 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1194735290
Education & Certifications

  • U Of Pr Dermatology
  • U Hosp Mc
  • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
  • University of Puerto Rico
  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Virnalisis Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

