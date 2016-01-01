Dr. Virnalisis Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virnalisis Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virnalisis Gonzalez, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. Dr. Gonzalez completed a residency at U Of Pr Dermatology. She currently practices at The Skin Center of San Antonio, PLLC and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
The Skin Center of San Antonio, PLLC10007 Huebner Rd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 268-4941
The Skin Center of San Antonio134 Menger Spgs # 1210, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 268-4941
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Virnalisis Gonzalez, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1194735290
Education & Certifications
- U Of Pr Dermatology
- U Hosp Mc
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
Admitting Hospitals
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
