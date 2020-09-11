Dr. Virmarie Quinones-Pagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinones-Pagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virmarie Quinones-Pagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virmarie Quinones-Pagan, MD is a Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Quinones-Pagan works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation4651 Sheridan St Ste 150, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-2817
-
2
Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 869-2812Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinones-Pagan?
It wasn’t rushed and my questions were answered properly. Her resident did an awesome job with examination and finding background information. I loved the visit.
About Dr. Virmarie Quinones-Pagan, MD
- Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1013944701
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- VA HealthCare System
- University of Puerto Rico
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinones-Pagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinones-Pagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinones-Pagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinones-Pagan works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinones-Pagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinones-Pagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinones-Pagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinones-Pagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.