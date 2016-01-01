Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virmarie Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Virmarie Fernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico Medical Science Campus.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
Gainesville Hematology Oncology Associates1147 NW 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 333-5982
Grn Community Service Board175 Gwinnett Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 209-2011
St Joseph Hospital of Nashua Nh172 Kinsley St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 884-5550MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Balanced Wellness & Counseling LLC1204 NW 69th Ter Ste F, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 308-1485Monday8:45am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Virmarie Fernandez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Central Florida
- University Of Puerto Rico Medical Science Campus
- Psychiatry
