Overview

Dr. Virinder Bhardwaj, MD is an Urology Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Bhardwaj works at Sierra View Urlogy Clinic in Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.