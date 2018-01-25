Dr. Virinder Bhardwaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhardwaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virinder Bhardwaj, MD
Dr. Virinder Bhardwaj, MD is an Urology Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.
USC Institute of Urology-Porterville386 N Villa St Ste B, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 791-3914
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tulare
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
For some reason this morning on my way to work, I was thinking about my son's surgery that was performed by Dr. Bhardwaj. Its been a 3 years and the outcome of the surgery could have negatively impacted my son for the rest of his life. During this time, we were contemplating to try to get him to Madera but found out the Dr. Bhardwaj was at Sierra View and he came down and spoke to us. Thank God that he happened to be there and the rest was a miracle. Thank you so much Dr. Bhardwaj.
About Dr. Virinder Bhardwaj, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1023107794
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
