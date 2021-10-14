See All Pediatricians in Ormond Beach, FL
Pediatrics
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Virginio Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Tomoka Eye Associates in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tomoka Eye Associates
    345 Clyde Morris Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 206-1221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tympanometry Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    My daughter has been going there for almost 3 years and he is her second Pediatrician after not liking the first. He is always very kind, the staff is easy going, and wait time are fast! We can always get in same day, no problem. My daughter has always had excellent care there, and is always treated well and quickly! Notice MAJORITY of his reviews are 1 star, or 5 star. You cannot please everyone, but they sure please my wife and I here, and were pretty hard to keep happy!
    Kyle C — Oct 14, 2021
    About Dr. Virginio Rodriguez, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720181357
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Saint Agnes Hospital
    • PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virginio Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at Tomoka Eye Associates in Ormond Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

