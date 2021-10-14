Dr. Virginio Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginio Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Virginio Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tomoka Eye Associates345 Clyde Morris Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 206-1221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
My daughter has been going there for almost 3 years and he is her second Pediatrician after not liking the first. He is always very kind, the staff is easy going, and wait time are fast! We can always get in same day, no problem. My daughter has always had excellent care there, and is always treated well and quickly! Notice MAJORITY of his reviews are 1 star, or 5 star. You cannot please everyone, but they sure please my wife and I here, and were pretty hard to keep happy!
About Dr. Virginio Rodriguez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720181357
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.