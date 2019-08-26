Dr. Virginia Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Weaver, MD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Weaver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Weaver works at
Locations
Methodist Medical Group - Weight Management and Wellness57 Germantown Ct Ste 204, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 758-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had this done 5 years ago by her. It was awesome, nothing bad to report in any shape form or fashion. I was treated with respect and professional attitude by her at all times. I highly recommend her and her services. Everything she explained was as it was. I had no side issues, readjustments, or abnormal side effects. I am half the man I used to be. I would really love to hear where she is now since I was informed she wasnt at St. Francis anymore.
About Dr. Virginia Weaver, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1396855615
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.