Dr. Virginia Weaver, MD

General Surgery
2.7 (49)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Virginia Weaver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Weaver works at Methodist Medical Group - Weight Management and Wellness in Cordova, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Medical Group - Weight Management and Wellness
    57 Germantown Ct Ste 204, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 758-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Aug 26, 2019
    I had this done 5 years ago by her. It was awesome, nothing bad to report in any shape form or fashion. I was treated with respect and professional attitude by her at all times. I highly recommend her and her services. Everything she explained was as it was. I had no side issues, readjustments, or abnormal side effects. I am half the man I used to be. I would really love to hear where she is now since I was informed she wasnt at St. Francis anymore.
    About Dr. Virginia Weaver, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396855615
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virginia Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weaver works at Methodist Medical Group - Weight Management and Wellness in Cordova, TN. View the full address on Dr. Weaver’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

