Overview

Dr. Virginia Wagner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.



Dr. Wagner works at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center in Camden, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.