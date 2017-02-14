See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Swanson works at Poulsbo Office in Poulsbo, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia E Swanson MD
    17791 Fjord Dr NE Ste 110, Poulsbo, WA 98370
(360) 626-9034

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 14, 2017
The best doctor you will ever find. Protective and loyal to her patients once you've established care. Straightforward. She really assesses you during your visits and you'd never even know it. 5 stars all the day long!
Feb 14, 2017
About Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508875865
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Oregon U, School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Addiction Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

