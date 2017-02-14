Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD
Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine.
Virginia E Swanson MD17791 Fjord Dr NE Ste 110, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 626-9034
The best doctor you will ever find. Protective and loyal to her patients once you've established care. Straightforward. She really assesses you during your visits and you'd never even know it. 5 stars all the day long!
About Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508875865
Education & Certifications
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
