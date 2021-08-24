Dr. Virginia Stark-Vance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark-Vance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Stark-Vance, MD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Stark-Vance, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Locations
Virginia Stark-vance MD7777 Forest Ln Ste B238, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-2622
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
No one is ever ready for the "C" word. My heart doctor recommended Dr Stark-Vance as being who he would go to for any cancer treatment. I am so glad we listened to him as Dr. Stark-Vance makes this process so much easier. Our first visit with her lasted for over 3 hours during which she answered every question we had. How many doctors do you know that will take that much time with you? Her practice is small but she is always available to answer any questions. She is a true professional and has been in the cancer business for many years. She treated me for lung cancer (contained) and I took my chemo treatments in her office. Her medical assistant is great and made the chemo treatments easier than I imagined. Thanks to Dr Stark-Vance, I am now cancer-free.
About Dr. Virginia Stark-Vance, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Dutch, French, German and Spanish
- 1861443483
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute
- Georgetown University
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
Dr. Stark-Vance works at
