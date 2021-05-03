Dr. Virginia Rowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Rowland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Rowland, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Rowland works at
Locations
Gilbert Respiratory Associates3491 S Mercy Rd Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 917-0933
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 728-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Virginia Rowland and her staff are wonderful! I have been a patient for a while and have had no problems at all. Everyone is pleasant, professional, polite, knowledgeable, helpful and friendly. It is a pleasure for me to have an appointment with Doctor Rowland! I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Virginia Rowland, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Rowland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowland works at
Dr. Rowland has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rowland speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.
