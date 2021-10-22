Overview

Dr. Virginia Rodgers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Rodgers works at CHI Memorial Pediatric Diagnostic Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

