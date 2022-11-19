See All Dermatologists in Daphne, AL
Dr. Virginia Reeder, MD

Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Virginia Reeder, MD is a Dermatologist in Daphne, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Reeder works at Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Specialists - Daphne in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deep South Dermatology
    8573 County Road 64, Daphne, AL 36526
    Monday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Folliculitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Ringworm
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr. Reeder is a very caring Doctor. I would definitely recommend her
    About Dr. Virginia Reeder, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1265666820
    UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virginia Reeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reeder works at Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Specialists - Daphne in Daphne, AL. View the full address on Dr. Reeder’s profile.

    Dr. Reeder has seen patients for Folliculitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

