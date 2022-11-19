Dr. Virginia Reeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Reeder, MD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Reeder, MD is a Dermatologist in Daphne, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Locations
Deep South Dermatology8573 County Road 64, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 621-2244Monday6:45am - 5:00pmTuesday6:45am - 5:00pmWednesday6:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reeder is a very caring Doctor. I would definitely recommend her
About Dr. Virginia Reeder, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeder has seen patients for Folliculitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeder.
