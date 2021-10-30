Overview

Dr. Virginia Maurer, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from JENNIE EDMUNDSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Maurer works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - North Babylon in North Babylon, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Lobular Carconima and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.