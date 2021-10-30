Dr. Virginia Maurer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Maurer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Maurer, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from JENNIE EDMUNDSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (516) 663-2834
NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates243 Willis Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 742-1730
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best in her field. Simply amazing surgeon.
About Dr. Virginia Maurer, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1316006133
Education & Certifications
- JENNIE EDMUNDSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
