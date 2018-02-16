Overview

Dr. Virginia Lolley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Lolley works at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HEALTH SERV in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.