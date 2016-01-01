Dr. Virginia Litz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Litz, DO
Dr. Virginia Litz, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Elmhurst Hospital Center.
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1891051009
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
Dr. Litz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Litz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Litz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
