Overview

Dr. Virginia Klimek, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Klimek works at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Middletown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Marrow Biopsy, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.