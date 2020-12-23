Overview

Dr. Virginia Klair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alamosa, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Conejos County Hospital, Gunnison Valley Hospital, Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Parkview Medical Center, Rio Grande Hospital and San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Klair works at Rocky Mountain Eye Center in Alamosa, CO with other offices in Palm Springs, CA, Rancho Mirage, CA and Salida, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.