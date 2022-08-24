Overview

Dr. Virginia Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at OrthoAtlanta in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.