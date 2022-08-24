Dr. Virginia Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Locations
Fayetteville1265 Highway 54 W Ste 102, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 460-1900
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Newnan2201 Newnan Crossing Blvd E # 100, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 460-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones is very good, she listens to what you say. She does not rush to surgery as some doctors do. I have 100% trust in her.
About Dr. Virginia Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194991125
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
