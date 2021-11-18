See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Virginia Hardie, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (4)
Dr. Virginia Hardie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.

Dr. Hardie works at Fabito Anesthesia & Pain Specialists PC in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Fabito Anesthesia & Pain Specialists PC
    1748 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 982-1300
  2. 2
    Valley View Surgery Center
    1330 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 675-4600
  3. 3
    Parkway Surgery Center
    100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 125, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 616-4954
  4. 4
    Modern Pain Treatment Centers
    3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 318, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 728-5868

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 18, 2021
    My husband had 7yrs of severe left sided hip pain causing him to not be able to stand or walk more than a few min. After several orthopedic doctors mis-diagnosed this as a hip issue we turned to Dr Fabito and his staff. Dr Fabito shared that he felt it was a back issue and showed us why in the MRI. He received his first epidural injection last March by Dr. Virginia Hardie in the office. With a few days the pain went from sharp to dull and tolerable. Then at about a week he was 90-95% pain free. It was amazing. He truly got his life back Well... that was 8 months ago. Unfortunately the pain came back after playing with our 6 yr old granddaughter and we are going on a Thanksgiving cruise. The office got him in the day after I called and their amazing surgical scheduler (Sandy) obtained our insurance authorization within 2 days. He had the injection and is already feeling better. We are thankful this Thanksgiving for this wonderful office (Drs and staff).
    Dr. Virginia Hardie and Dr. Fabito — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Virginia Hardie, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1831351196
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Dr. Hardie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hardie has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

