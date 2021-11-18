Dr. Hardie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virginia Hardie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Hardie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Locations
Fabito Anesthesia & Pain Specialists PC1748 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 982-1300
Valley View Surgery Center1330 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 675-4600
Parkway Surgery Center100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 125, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 616-4954
Modern Pain Treatment Centers3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 318, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 728-5868
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had 7yrs of severe left sided hip pain causing him to not be able to stand or walk more than a few min. After several orthopedic doctors mis-diagnosed this as a hip issue we turned to Dr Fabito and his staff. Dr Fabito shared that he felt it was a back issue and showed us why in the MRI. He received his first epidural injection last March by Dr. Virginia Hardie in the office. With a few days the pain went from sharp to dull and tolerable. Then at about a week he was 90-95% pain free. It was amazing. He truly got his life back Well... that was 8 months ago. Unfortunately the pain came back after playing with our 6 yr old granddaughter and we are going on a Thanksgiving cruise. The office got him in the day after I called and their amazing surgical scheduler (Sandy) obtained our insurance authorization within 2 days. He had the injection and is already feeling better. We are thankful this Thanksgiving for this wonderful office (Drs and staff).
About Dr. Virginia Hardie, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1831351196
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardie accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardie has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardie.
