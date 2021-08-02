Dr. Virginia Forney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Forney, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dermatology Affiliates (Buckhead)3131 Maple Dr NE Ste 102, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 816-7900
Midtown691 14th St NW Ste E, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (706) 353-8220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Affiliates (Alpharetta)401 S Main St Ste A2, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (404) 816-7900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Dermatology Affiliates (East Cobb)4939 Lower Roswell Rd Ste 104A, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 816-7900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Simply the best. No nonsense approach. Loves what she does. Makes complex things easy to understand. Very well trained staff. Love her
About Dr. Virginia Forney, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- Duke University
- Emory University
Dr. Forney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forney works at
Dr. Forney has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
904 patients have reviewed Dr. Forney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forney.
