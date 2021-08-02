See All Dermatologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Virginia Forney, MD

Dermatology
5 (904)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Virginia Forney, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Forney works at Dermatology Affiliates (Buckhead) in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Affiliates (Buckhead)
    3131 Maple Dr NE Ste 102, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 816-7900
  2. 2
    Midtown
    691 14th St NW Ste E, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 353-8220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Dermatology Affiliates (Alpharetta)
    401 S Main St Ste A2, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 816-7900
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Dermatology Affiliates (East Cobb)
    4939 Lower Roswell Rd Ste 104A, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 816-7900
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cradle Cap Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dysplastic Nevus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Roseola Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Dimpling Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 904 ratings
    Patient Ratings (904)
    5 Star
    (835)
    4 Star
    (37)
    3 Star
    (15)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Virginia Forney, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316941644
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
    • Duke University
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virginia Forney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forney has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    904 patients have reviewed Dr. Forney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

