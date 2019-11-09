Dr. Virginia Fadeley Owens, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadeley Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Fadeley Owens, DMD
Dr. Virginia Fadeley Owens, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Columbia, SC.
West Columbia Family Dentistry3308 Platt Springs Rd, West Columbia, SC 29170 Directions (803) 836-3793Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent service
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1649535964
Dr. Fadeley Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadeley Owens accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fadeley Owens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fadeley Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadeley Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadeley Owens.
