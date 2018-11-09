Overview

Dr. Virginia Colliver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Colliver works at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.