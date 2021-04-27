Dr. Virginia Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Clark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Locations
Uf Health Medical Lab - Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Uf Health Medical Specialties - Medical Plaza1549 Gale Lemerand Dr, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. I speak to her from NY. So knowledgeable and easy to communicate with
About Dr. Virginia Clark, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Cirrhosis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.