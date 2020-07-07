Dr. Araiza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virginia Araiza, MD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Araiza, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Locations
Bee Well Pediatrics Endocrinology3701 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 572-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We've been seeing Dr. Araiza for about a year now for slow growth in my twins. Although the initial appointment process was a bit frustrating (had to get copies of their charts sent over and wrist x-rays done before we could make the appointment), she has been one of the most caring, compassionate doctors I've ever dealt with. She takes the time to explain everything she's doing and why she's doing it. Talks not just to me/adults but makes sure she speaks directly with the children and always makes sure you understand everything including next steps. I highly recommend Dr. Araiza.
About Dr. Virginia Araiza, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164757712
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Houston Health Sci
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University Of The Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Tx
- Pediatrics
Dr. Araiza speaks Spanish.
