See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Virginia Araiza, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Virginia Araiza, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Araiza works at Bee Well Pediatrics Endocrinology, Houston, TX in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bee Well Pediatrics Endocrinology
    3701 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 572-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gonadotropin-Dependent Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Gonadotropin-Independent Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Puberty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 07, 2020
    We've been seeing Dr. Araiza for about a year now for slow growth in my twins. Although the initial appointment process was a bit frustrating (had to get copies of their charts sent over and wrist x-rays done before we could make the appointment), she has been one of the most caring, compassionate doctors I've ever dealt with. She takes the time to explain everything she's doing and why she's doing it. Talks not just to me/adults but makes sure she speaks directly with the children and always makes sure you understand everything including next steps. I highly recommend Dr. Araiza.
    — Jul 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Virginia Araiza, MD
    About Dr. Virginia Araiza, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164757712
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas Houston Health Sci
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of The Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Tx
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Araiza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Araiza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Araiza works at Bee Well Pediatrics Endocrinology, Houston, TX in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Araiza’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Araiza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Araiza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Araiza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Araiza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

