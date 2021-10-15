Dr. Virginia Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Oakbrook Terrace1S224 Summit Ave Ste 106, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 953-1190Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dr and staff
About Dr. Virginia Allen, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geisenger Med Ctr
- Loyola University Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Loyola University Chicago
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Keloid Scar and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
