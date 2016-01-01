Overview

Dr. Virginia Aguilar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Aguilar works at Tender Care Community Clinic Inc in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.