Dr. Virginia Agnelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Agnelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
Los Alamitos10861 Cherry St Ste 109, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 431-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Agnelli is thoughtful and truly cares about your wellbeing and your journey as a woman. I trust her and her medical advise. Her staff is great and helpful, her office is warm and welcoming.
About Dr. Virginia Agnelli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982643763
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of California Irvine Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agnelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agnelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agnelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agnelli speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Agnelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agnelli.
