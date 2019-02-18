Dr. Virgilio Sanchez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virgilio Sanchez Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Virgilio Sanchez Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
Conviva Care Center Eighth Street3099 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 644-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Sanchez for about ten years now. He is every bit as caring as he was on the first visit. He is truly a rare find! Would recommend him (and have) to many.
About Dr. Virgilio Sanchez Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez Jr works at
Dr. Sanchez Jr speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.