Overview

Dr. Virgilio Matheus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Matheus works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.