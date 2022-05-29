Dr. Virgilio Matheus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matheus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virgilio Matheus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virgilio Matheus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Matheus works at
Locations
-
1
Oh General Pediatrics & Adolescent Med.89 W Copeland Dr Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center Institute for Advanced Rehabilitation Sports Medici1222 S Orange Ave Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5204
-
3
Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center52 W Underwood St # 5, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5204
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matheus?
My husband was in extreme pain after 6 failed back surgeries. We were referred to Dr. Matheus for an consult. He is extremely knowledgeable and agreed to take my husbands case that other surgeons due to the complexity of previous surgeries refused to operate. Dr. Matheus was able to correct his back issue and with the help of a back stimulus implanted at Orlando Health by Dr. Choudry ,he is pain free after 20 years of suffering.
About Dr. Virgilio Matheus, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881800571
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matheus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matheus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matheus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matheus works at
Dr. Matheus has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matheus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matheus speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Matheus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matheus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matheus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matheus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.