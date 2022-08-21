Overview

Dr. Virgilio Evidente, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Evidente works at Movement Disorders Center of Arizona LLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.