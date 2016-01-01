Dr. Virgilia Gaska, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virgilia Gaska, DDS
Overview
Dr. Virgilia Gaska, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL.
Locations
Premier Dental Center55 S Main St Ste 271, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 355-3339Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Premier Dental Center309 W Ogden Ave, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 919-0187
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Virgilia Gaska, DDS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gaska using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaska has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.