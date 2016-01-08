Overview

Dr. Virgil Sklar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sklar works at VIRGIL F SKLAR, MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Stye and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.