Dr. Virgil Medlock, MD
Overview
Dr. Virgil Medlock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas3900 Junius St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The office is very efficient and always on time. Dr. Medlock is a great surgeon and took the time to answer all my questions. They were on top of my care the entire way through from scheduling surgery to setting up home care and physical therapy.
About Dr. Virgil Medlock, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083604458
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health & Hospital System
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
