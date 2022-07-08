Overview

Dr. Virgil Dibiase, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Dibiase works at Northern Indiana Center for Pelvic Health & Gynecology in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.