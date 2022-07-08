Dr. Virgil Dibiase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibiase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virgil Dibiase, MD
Overview
Dr. Virgil Dibiase, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Locations
Beacon Medical Group Neurology South Bend707 N Michigan St Ste 102, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8542
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8542
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed my EDS and POTS right away after my cardiologist and pulmonologist both missed it. My GP first called it, but it took at least a year for someone to finally confirm what I knew. Brain fog and searching for words was beginning to make me feel crazy. Now I know where it comes from and relax more easily. Thanks so much, Dr D!!
About Dr. Virgil Dibiase, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1821024043
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dibiase has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dibiase accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dibiase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dibiase has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibiase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dibiase speaks Italian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibiase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibiase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibiase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibiase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.