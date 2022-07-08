See All Neurologists in South Bend, IN
Dr. Virgil Dibiase, MD

Neurology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Virgil Dibiase, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.

Dr. Dibiase works at Northern Indiana Center for Pelvic Health & Gynecology in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Beacon Medical Group Neurology South Bend
    707 N Michigan St Ste 102, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-8542
    Memorial Hospital of South Bend
    615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-8542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elkhart General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Diagnosed my EDS and POTS right away after my cardiologist and pulmonologist both missed it. My GP first called it, but it took at least a year for someone to finally confirm what I knew. Brain fog and searching for words was beginning to make me feel crazy. Now I know where it comes from and relax more easily. Thanks so much, Dr D!!
    Mary Beth — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Virgil Dibiase, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1821024043
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virgil Dibiase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibiase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dibiase has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dibiase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dibiase works at Northern Indiana Center for Pelvic Health & Gynecology in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Dr. Dibiase’s profile.

    Dr. Dibiase has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibiase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibiase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibiase.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibiase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibiase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

