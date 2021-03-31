Overview

Dr. Virgil Davila, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Davila works at PHYSICIAN ASSOCIATES in Oviedo, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.