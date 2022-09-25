Dr. Virgil Bean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virgil Bean, MD
Overview
Dr. Virgil Bean, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bean works at
Locations
-
1
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-3070
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bean?
Dr. Bean is my type of doctor. Gets to the point but doesn't rush you as you ask for more information. I had an abdominal hernia procedure, and Dr. Bean explained everything in detail, and ensured I was fully informed. The operation went smoothly (Friday, Sep 23, 2022) and no matter what you hear about the hospital and its problems, I can assure you for my case he is an excellent physician and practitioner.
About Dr. Virgil Bean, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144226549
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School Med
- University Tex Health Scis Center
- University Tex Health Scis Center
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bean using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bean works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.