Dr. Virgil Bean, MD

Anesthesiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Virgil Bean, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bean works at American Anesthesiology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Anesthesiology - Wilmington
    2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 25, 2022
    Dr. Bean is my type of doctor. Gets to the point but doesn't rush you as you ask for more information. I had an abdominal hernia procedure, and Dr. Bean explained everything in detail, and ensured I was fully informed. The operation went smoothly (Friday, Sep 23, 2022) and no matter what you hear about the hospital and its problems, I can assure you for my case he is an excellent physician and practitioner.
    Edward Fuller — Sep 25, 2022
    About Dr. Virgil Bean, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144226549
    Education & Certifications

    • Bowman Gray School Med
    • University Tex Health Scis Center
    • University Tex Health Scis Center
    • MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY
    • Anesthesiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

