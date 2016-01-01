Overview

Dr. Viresh Mohanlal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mohanlal works at Champaign Dental Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, End-Stage Renal Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.