Dr. Virenjan Narayan, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Virenjan Narayan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Narayan works at North Alabama Cardiology Center in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Alabama Cardiology Center
    503 S 5th St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 546-6200
  2. 2
    Gadsden Regional Medical Center
    1007 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 546-6200
  3. 3
    Riverview Regional Medical Center
    600 S 3rd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 467-4731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chest Pain
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Chest Pain
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Atherosclerosis
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second Degree Heart Block
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Angina
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Septal Defect
Breast Cancer
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Disease
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Heart Murmur
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Impella Device
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Partial Lung Collapse
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Edema
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rib Fracture
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Septal Defect
Third Degree Heart Block
Thyroid Cancer
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ulcerative Colitis
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 13, 2020
    A very intelligent and extremely capable Cardiologist. He is kind with a perfect bedside manner, takes time with you and will listen and answer your concerns. He took excellent care of my mother for many years and extended her life many years. If I were to live back in Gadsden he would be my Doctor now. Dr Narayan thanks for your help all of the years.
    Roddy Reavis — Jun 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Virenjan Narayan, MD
    About Dr. Virenjan Narayan, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518968494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of London
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virenjan Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narayan works at North Alabama Cardiology Center in Gadsden, AL. View the full address on Dr. Narayan’s profile.

    Dr. Narayan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

