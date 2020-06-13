Dr. Virenjan Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virenjan Narayan, MD
Dr. Virenjan Narayan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.
North Alabama Cardiology Center503 S 5th St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 546-6200
Gadsden Regional Medical Center1007 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 546-6200
Riverview Regional Medical Center600 S 3rd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 467-4731
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
A very intelligent and extremely capable Cardiologist. He is kind with a perfect bedside manner, takes time with you and will listen and answer your concerns. He took excellent care of my mother for many years and extended her life many years. If I were to live back in Gadsden he would be my Doctor now. Dr Narayan thanks for your help all of the years.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- University of London
