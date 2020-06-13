Overview

Dr. Virenjan Narayan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Narayan works at North Alabama Cardiology Center in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.