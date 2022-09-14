Overview

Dr. Virendra Ranadive, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Ranadive works at OUTCOME MEDICAL, LLC in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.