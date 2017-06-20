Overview

Dr. Virendra Patel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.